Road accidents decreased in Hyderabad by 23% 

Hyderabad: The road accidents in the city have decreased by 23 per cent in the first six months of 2020 as compared to the previous year. But a total of 22, 26,625 cases without helmets were booked in the first half of 2020 whereas it was 18, 12,198 in the first half of 2019.



The Commissioner of police, Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar, on Tuesday presented a data wherein he said that, the road fatalities in the first half of 2020 have been reduced and it is mostly believed to be due to lockdown. He noted, "The Hyderabad Traffic Police proactively identified the black spots and other accident-prone areas to control the road accidents. Accordingly, (60) Black spots were identified based on the accident data of 2019 and taken up various corrective measures at Black spot & accident prone areas in coordination with the Stakeholders which resulted in decrease of 23% of Road Accident Deaths during the first (6) months of 2020 compared to 2019."

"Till the mid of March-2020 the Hyderabad Traffic Police conducted various awareness programs on Road safety. Particularly, reached the students by covering 578 Educational Institutions in 2019-2020 and educated 2, 52,739 students. Due to lockdown and the closure of Educational institutes further awareness campaigns could not be done. However through our social media platforms, the awareness on road safety continued," stated the officer.

"Moreover, the enforcement against life endangering violations was carried out aggressively and that is the result we have been able to achieve the success rate. In the first half of 2020 – 10514 cases for without driving licence were booked whereas in 2019 it was 7612. Also, the number of pedestrian deaths was reduced by 38% as it was 33 in the first six months of 2020 but it were 53 in the first half of 2019," added the officer.











