Road connectivity to 30 villages cut off in Bhadradri district

Kothagudem: Road connectivity to as many as 30 villages in Bhadradri Kothagudem district was disrupted following the incessant rains lashing out the district for the past few days.

All the streams and tanks in the district were overflowing affecting the road transportation and inundating the standing crops. Road connectivity to about 15 villages in between Manugur and Gundala and Allapalli to Kothagudem was affected as Kinnerasani river was overflowing.

Similarly, 10 villages between Gundala and Pasra were affected as Mallannavagu was in full spate. Of the 23 gates, 22 gates of Taliperu medium irrigation project at Cherla were lifted for free flow discharge of nearly 1,07,272 cusecs of excess water downstream.

Kinnerasani reservoir at Paloncha was also receiving good inflows and the water level in the project was 404.3 feet. The officials have lifted seven dates to discharge about 35, 000 cusecs of excess water.

Meanwhile, the water level in River Godavari reached 37 feet at Bhadrachalam on Friday evening. The water level was expected to reach 40 feet during late night hours, District Collector MV Reddy said in a statement. The first warning level was 43 feet.

He informed the water level in the river might reach the first warning level as water from upstream projects like Indravati, Lakshmi barrage, Pranahita and Taliperu projects was being released.

In view of the increase in the river water level, the Collector directed the sectorial and mandal officials to launch measures to shift the villagers in low lying areas on the banks of the river to safe locations.