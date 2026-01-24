Road safety awareness camp held at NTPC Ramagundam Township

Karimnagar: In line with the government of Telangana’s Arrive Alive initiative, road safety awareness camp was organised at Kakatiya Function Hall on 23 January 2026, benefiting residents of NTPC Ramagundam and the surrounding areas. The programme was held in association with the Police Commissionerate, Ramagundam.

During the event, the Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) and the Commissioner of Police, Ramagundam, along with Shri Chandan Kumar Samanta, Executive Director (R&T), stressed the importance of strict compliance with traffic regulations. They urged motorists to always wear helmets and seat belts, regulate their speed, and practise responsible driving. The speakers highlighted that road safety is a collective responsibility, with awareness playing a pivotal role in preventing accidents and saving lives.

The camp witnessed active participation from NTPC employees, their family members and township residents, making the session both informative and impactful. The initiative reaffirmed NTPC’s commitment to safety, community welfare and responsible citizenship.