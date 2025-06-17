Road widening work begins in Vemulawada

Sircilla: The road widening work that has been pending in the town for a decade in Vemulawada town, where Sri Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple, known as the Dakshina Kashi of Sircilla, is located commenced. Officials removed the municipal shops in the Mutton Market area of the town with JCBs and with the help of police. The road width from Tippapur Reddy to Rajanna Temple has been determined to be 80 feet. Officials have provided compensation to 70 out of a total of 260 displaced persons under the Land Acquisition Act of 2013. The government has allocated Rs. 47 crore for it.

Officials issued notices to the evacuees 15 days ago to vacate their houses. Some people have gone to court seeking time by June 20, while the authorities will remove the rest of the houses. Vemulawada RTO Radhabai has requested all the displaced persons to cooperate. In view of the road widening initiative in Vemulawada town, the authorities have implemented Section 144 from 6 am on Monday up to a distance of 100 meters from the road widening site in the town. Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas told The Hans India that on November 20, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, in the presence of 8 ministers, the foundation stone was laid for the expansion of the temple with a cost of Rs 76 crore, for the road widening with a cost of Rs 47 crore and for the construction of Anna Satram with a cost of Rs 35 crore. The town development goes on in accordance with the increasing urban population.

The MLA said he and the officials visited Sringeri Peethani 4 times to expand the Vemulawada temple in 4 acres and are moving forward with the development of the temple after taking their suggestions and advice. Better facilities will be provided to the devotees of Rajanna who come from other states as well as from our own state so that they can have a quick darshan, he said.

On the occasion of the road expansion from Vemulawada Tippapur Bridge to Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple, Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha and Vemulawada RDO Radhabai distributed cheques to 20 displaced persons who are parting with their lands.