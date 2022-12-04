Roar like a tiger, revolt against Centre: KCR

Mahbubnagar: "Raise your paw like a tiger and together we shall start a revolt against the Centre from Palamuru." thundered Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday.

Addressing a public meeting. KCR said, "You support me, and I will be with you in the fight against the Centre, which has been discriminating Telangana. The NDA government has been creating hurdles at every step in our efforts to convert the state into Golden Telangana," KCR said.

Showcasing how the state had progressed in the last eight years due to his visionary outlook and hard work, the Chief Minister said Telangana had shown enough patience and tolerance towards the vindictive attitude of the Central government.

He said it was unfortunate that the country was being ruled by an inefficient Prime Minister. "Despite the BJP being in power for 27 years in Gujarat, Modi's own state, they could not provide drinking water to all and uninterrupted power. Modi's attitude is that he cannot perform and will not allow the performers to move forward," alleges KCR.

"All that they know is to throw out democratically-elected governments and send thieves to split the ruling parties in states that were opposed to Modi. They sent a gang of such thieves to Hyderabad but the alertness on the part of the law-enforcing agencies thwarted their efforts and had put the thieves in jail," he added.

Lashing at the Centre, KCR said if the Centre had not created hurdles at every stage, state's GDP would have been Rs 14.50 lakh crore as against present Rs 11.50 lakh crore. The Centre's vindictive attitude had resulted in a loss of Rs 3 lakh crore, he said.

He alleged that the nation's lifeline was being spoiled for petty political gains and hatred was being spread among the people besides onslaught against the Opposition leaders. "The Prime Minister says 'KCR, I will throw your government out.' 'Are we not an elected government like yours?' On what reason, will you throw my government out," asks the CM.

The Chief Minister said it was a misfortune for the country that we have a PM who threatens democratically-elected West Bengal government to throw out saying that 40 of ruling party MLAs were in touch with his (BJP) party directly.

"Meddling with the state governments does not end here. In the last eight years, the Centre had failed to decide the share of Krishna waters for Telangana. PM only knows how to block the progress of Telangana. Hence, it's time for us to send them home," KCR said.