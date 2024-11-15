ROB ready by March-end

Warangal: The work on Fathima Nagar road over bridge (ROB) will be completed by March-end, Warangal West MLA N Rajender Reddy said. Inspecting the bridge construction site on Thursday, he said that the Congress Government is to fulfill the long-pending need for the second ROB that addresses the traffic problems of the people. The bridge work was stopped midway due to the ignorance of the previous (BRS) government, Naini said, stating that he had pursued the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and Revenue and District in-charge minister P Srinivas Reddy, and got the funds sanctioned for completing the ROB. The special material for the construction of the ROB has arrived from Chhattisgarh, and it’s a matter time that the bridge will be a reality soon, Naini said. MP K Kavya, Hanumakonda district collector P Pravinya and senior Congress leader E V Srinivas Rao were among others present.

In another programme, the MLA extended his solidarity with the Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee (TGEJAC) who staged a protest, condemning the attack against the Vikarabad district officials. Naini said that the law will take its course against the attackers irrespective of their party affiliation. The attack indicates the double standards of the BRS. The people and all parties supported the comprehensive survey of each household when the then BRS Government carried it, Naini recalled.