RR Act enforced; six mills raided

Wanaparthy : District Collector Adarsh Surabhi decided to apply the RR Act on 40 mills, including the district headquarters of Wanaparthy, for violating the rules and to recover the dues.

He stated that Rs 120 crores need to be recovered from these 40 mills. On Saturday, raids were conducted on six mills, and the RR Act was enforced, according to the Wanaparthy Civil Supply DM.

He mentioned that in various mandals, the Shiva Sai Industries Rice Mill in Rangapur, which failed to pay the dues as part of Kharif 21-22 and Rabi 21-22 seasons, had been issued notices to pay Rs 3,57,22,693 on two previous occasions.

As they failed to clear the dues within the stipulated time, the RR Act was enforced on six mills in the district under the Revenue Recovery Act.

As part of the operation, the Shiva Sai Industries Rice Mill owner Vijay’s husband, Sri Venkatarami Reddy, residing in Janumpalli village, had their belongings seized from their house.

The operation involved Pevbaru Tahsildar Lakshmi, MPDO, Deputy Tahsildars, ASIs, constables, junior assistants, and others.