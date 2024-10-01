RR Collector calls for speedy redressal of public grievances

Rangareddy: As the Ranga Reddy district administration is gearing up for the proposed gram panchayat elections next year, authorities were told to address the public grievances on a priority note soon after receiving the pleas.

District collector K Shashanka asked the officials concerned to ratchet up the process of scrutinising the complaints and ensure speedy disposal of the public grievances. “Officials should maintain appropriate records and data of the applicants and the aggrieved. Efforts should be to address the issues well in time to avoid piling up of grievances,” he said while addressing the weekly ‘Prajavani’ on Monday. People across the district took part in the programme and submitted their grievances. The DC, accompanied by other senior officials, received the pleas submitted by people and gave appropriate instructions to the authorities concerned.

A total of 78 pleas were received from people, mainly from rural areas. It is learnt that most complaints pertained to revenue issues and government schemes. The collector asked officials from different departments to keep the action taken reports ready on the pleas submitted during Prajavani as part of maintaining transparency in dealing with grievances. “Officials must have the appropriate data of the applicants coupled with action taken reports while attending the Prajavani programme so as to help address and dispose-off the grievances,” he said.

The officials were also told to monitor the performance of the government hostels in the district from time to time and maintain complete information regarding their functioning. The DC asked the special officers to be available in the designated gram panchayats at least for three days in a week to ensure timely disposal of the public grievances.

The collector wanted officials from the Education, Social Welfare, BC, and Minority departments to keep an eye over hostels, leaving no scope for any negligence on their part. “A report regarding the performance of the special officers too should be submitted once a week for assessment,” he said.