RR collector holds review meet on LRS modalities

Rangareddy: In what is perceived as a tough stand against encroachments of government lands in Ranga Reddy district, the administration is to keep tracking the extent of encroachments often and discuss the modalities with officials of line departments to square off action plans before putting them into play.
Following a similar meeting last month, district collector K Shashanka went into a huddle with officials from the Revenue, Municipal Administration, and Irrigation departments on Wednesday. They discussed the modalities to prevent encroachments on government lands across the district.
The meeting deliberated on the implementation of the LRS scheme introduced again by the government. Officials discussed the policy and the modalities to implement the scheme and simplify or streamline the application process while maintaining transparency.
The collector wanted the municipal, revenue, and irrigation officials to work in coordination as per the scheme guidelines meant for regularisation of plots and layouts.
“Regularisation of HMDA layouts in municipalities will be done by the concerned municipal commissioners, while the DC will look into cases that fall beyond the limits of the municipality,” said the collector.
The scrutiny of applications, he said, will be done in three separate phases under LRS that include system-based filtering of applications by CGG, field verifications by multi-disciplinary teams of officials, and final verification by the municipal commissioners, Urban Development Authority, and collectors before being approved by the local bodies.
The multi-disciplinary teams comprising the Revenue, Irrigation, and Municipal officials will be formed mainly to scrutinise the LRS applications to further the process of implementation,” the official maintained.
The collector wanted officials of the line departments to maintain transparency in the whole process according to the regulations laid out for the implementation of the scheme and warned against any dereliction of duties.