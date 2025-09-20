RRB Announces Stage 2 Exam Dates for NTPC Graduate Posts

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the results of the Computer Based Test (CBT) for Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) graduate positions, following the recruitment notification released last year for approximately 11,558 posts across various railway regions in India. Of these, 8,113 vacancies are at the graduate level, while 3,445 are at the undergraduate level. A staggering 1.2 crore candidates are competing for these positions nationwide.

Candidates who have successfully qualified in the recently released CBT will be eligible to take the Stage 2 exam, scheduled for October 13. RRB has specified that intimation slips will be available for download 10 days prior to the exam, with the admit cards set to be released four days before the test.

Additionally, the RRB has published the roll numbers of 8,113 selected candidates for the graduate posts on its website, organised by zone in PDF format. Those interested can check for their roll number there.

Among the positions to be filled in the graduate category are Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and Senior Clerk cum Typist. The written tests for these roles were conducted from June 5 to June 24 at various examination centres nationwide.