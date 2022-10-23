Rs 1 crore on way Munugodu seized by police in Narsingi

Hyderabad: The Narsingi police on Saturday seized Rs.1 crore, which was allegedly being transported to Munugodu.

According to the police, during vehicle checking at Narsingi Rotary, the police team found people in two cars and a bike moving suspiciously and checked the vehicles.

"In two cars, we found two bags containing Rs.35 lakh each, while on the motorcycle, the rider had another bag containing Rs.30 lakh. On questioning, we came to know that the amount was being transported to Munugodu to be handed over to Komatireddy Sumanth Reddy and Komatireddy Surya Pavan Reddy," DCP Madhapur K Shilpavalli said, adding that the entire cash was collected from one Sunil Reddy, a resident of Kokapet and was being taken on different vehicles to avoid police checks.

Five persons, K Deval Raju, Dasar Luthar, D Nagesh, Gundala Vijay Kumar and G Srikanth Sagar were arrested while V Harshavardhan Reddy, Sunil Reddy, Sumanth Reddy and Surya Pavan Reddy were absconding, police said.