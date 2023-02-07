  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Rs 1,050 proposed to construct court buildings in 23 new districts

Finance Minister T Harish Rao
x

 Finance Minister T Harish Rao 

Highlights

Telangana state budget for 2023-2024 said that the state government has decided to establish district courts in the newly created 23 districts in the state.

Hyderabad: Telangana state budget for 2023-2024 said that the state government has decided to establish district courts in the newly created 23 districts in the state.

Presenting the budget on Monday, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the district courts and legal services have already been established, and 1,721 new posts have been sanctioned.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X