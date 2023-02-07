Rs 1,050 proposed to construct court buildings in 23 new districts
Hyderabad: Telangana state budget for 2023-2024 said that the state government has decided to establish district courts in the newly created 23 districts in the state.
Presenting the budget on Monday, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the district courts and legal services have already been established, and 1,721 new posts have been sanctioned.
