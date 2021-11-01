Rs 2 lakh insurance offered if taken Congress membership: Revanth Reddy

TPCC president Revanth Reddy called on the party leaders to take up the party membership drive and ensure over 30 lakh memberships across the state. "The Congress party's aim is to work for the welfare of the people and support Rahul Gandhi who is working hard for all the categories of people," he added.

Reddy said that all those who have taken the party membership will be offered Rs 2 lakh insurance. "The district and mandal-level presidents will be trained on November 9 and 10 and a 'Congress Jana Jagarana' will be taken up by the leaders in the villagers from November 14 to 21," Revanth said. He further announced a massive public meeting, addressed by Rahul Gandhi on December 9.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka said that Congress party brought the independence to the country paving way for its development.

The event was attended by Congress state incharge Manikam Tagore, senior leaders Shabbir Ali and V Hanumantha Rao.