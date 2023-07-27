Rs 28 L stolen from bus passenger

Nalgonda: In a shocking incident, a businessman hailing from Orissa was targeted by thieves and robbed of a staggering Rs 28 lakh while en route to Hyderabad. The incident occurred when the Orange Travel bus he was travelling in made a routine stop for breakfast on the outskirts of Narketpally in Nalgonda district. As soon as the victim reported the incident to the police, they swiftly registered a case and commenced a thorough investigation.

Determined to bring the culprits to justice, the police are diligently scrutinizing the CCTV cameras to identify the suspects involved in this audacious crime.