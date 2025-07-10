Rs 3 Crore Integrated Market in Aiza Lies Abandoned, Becomes Hub for Anti-Social Activities: BJP Demands Immediate Action

Gadwal: The Integrated Market building constructed in Aiza Municipality with a budget of ₹3 crore has allegedly become a haven for anti-social activities due to negligence from the government and municipal authorities, according to senior BJP leaders.

BJP Aiza Town President Kampati Bhagat Reddy, under the leadership of former BJP Jogulamba Gadwal District President S. Ramachandra Reddy, visited the site along with local leaders and concerned citizens to assess the current condition of the market building located near Ambedkar Chowk.

The Integrated Market was completed two years ago with the intention of providing a centralized location for the sale of vegetables, flowers, fruits, and meat, benefiting both vendors and consumers. However, the building has since remained unused, despite significant public investment.

According to BJP leaders, due to the apathy of the municipality and the government, a portion of the government land in front of the market building has been encroached upon by private individuals. These encroachers have allegedly constructed permanent shops and are now renting them out for substantial profits. Meanwhile, the Integrated Market—built with taxpayer money—lies idle and has now turned into a center for illegal and anti-social activities.

Speaking to the press, S. Ramachandra Reddy stated that multiple appeals have already been made to municipal officials, the Additional Collector, and the District Collector urging them to bring the market into public use. However, no significant steps have been taken so far.

He demanded that the Municipal Commissioner and District Collector immediately intervene and make arrangements to allocate the market space to local vendors, ensuring its accessibility and benefit to the general public. He warned that if the authorities remain inactive, the area will continue to deteriorate, leading to further law and order issues.

He further emphasized the need to install essential infrastructure, such as streetlights, CC roads, CCTV surveillance, drinking water facilities, and other basic amenities, to make the market fully functional and secure.

The BJP leaders issued a stern warning that if the Integrated Market is not brought into use immediately, the party, along with public support, would demand the resignation of the concerned Municipal Commissioner and District Collector for failing in their duties.

Several prominent BJP members participated in the program, including:

Medikonda Bhimsen Rao, OBC Morcha State Executive Committee Member

Pradeep Kumar, District Council Member

Bellankonda Nagaraju, Aiza Town Vice President

Veeresh Goud, Aiza Town Kisan Morcha President

Booth Presidents K. Rajasekhar, T. Narasimhulu, Madhavachari, Veeresh, Vinod, and others.

The BJP has vowed to continue pressuring the authorities until the Integrated Market is restored to its intended purpose and serves the local community effectively.