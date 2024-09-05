Rs. 5 L ex-gratia handed to deceased’s kin

Khammam: Revenue, Housing and Information I& PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy along with District Collector Muzammil Khan handed over an ex-gratia cheque of Rs 5 lakhs here on Wednesday.

After visiting the family of Sheikh Yakub and Saidabi, who died in the floods in Nayakan Gudem of Kusumanchi mandal, the cheques were handed over to their sons SK Yousub and Sharif.

“According to the request of the family of the deceased, a house will be allotted in Kusumanchi,” the Minister said, assuring that the government would support the families of those who lost their lives in the floods in all possible ways.