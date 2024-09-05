  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Rs. 5 L ex-gratia handed to deceased’s kin

Rs. 5 L ex-gratia handed to deceased’s kin
x
Highlights

Minister Ponguleti assures provision of house to kin

Khammam: Revenue, Housing and Information I& PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy along with District Collector Muzammil Khan handed over an ex-gratia cheque of Rs 5 lakhs here on Wednesday.

After visiting the family of Sheikh Yakub and Saidabi, who died in the floods in Nayakan Gudem of Kusumanchi mandal, the cheques were handed over to their sons SK Yousub and Sharif.

“According to the request of the family of the deceased, a house will be allotted in Kusumanchi,” the Minister said, assuring that the government would support the families of those who lost their lives in the floods in all possible ways.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick