Rs 500 per hr parking fee at Yadagirigutta

Yadadri: The devotees visiting Yadadri by their vehicles are in for a rude shock as the temple authorities have issued orders on Saturday to collect Rs 500 per vehicle for the first hour. If the permitted vehicle is parked for more than one hour, additional Rs 100 per hour would be charged.

These rates would come into effect from Monday, according to the Executive Officer of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple Devasthanam.

It is learnt that the decision to levy such a high fee has been taken as there is very little parking space on the hillock. Not more than 70 vehicles can be parked. The high parking fee would discourage pilgrims parking their vehicles on the hillock, they feel. It has been observed that the rush of devotees was very high during weekends. The temple authorities said that there was ample space for vehicles to be parked at the foot of the hill. Besides, TSRTC had made special arrangements for buses for the convenience of the pilgrims.

At present only public representatives and media were given the facility of free parking near the temple. However, vehicles of public representatives and judges would be allowed as per protocol.