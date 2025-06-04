RUB gets govt’s green light; work set to commence soon

Hyderabad: The Road Under Bridge (RUB) at Level Crossing (LC) Gate-249, which has been pending for a long time, will finally see the light of the day, as the consent was obtained from the Medchal- Malkajgiri Collector recently.

According to the sources, for the past several years, the proposed RUB at LC Gate 249 at Turkapally has been lying in the district collector’s office for approval and recently, the collector has given the green signal to begin the works. Now the stretch has been dug up and LC Gate on New Bolaram to Turkapally Village main road has been closed and commuters have been verbally urged to take alternate routes.

The RUB is sanctioned in lieu of LC No-249 (Turkapally) on the SC-MUE section which is combined work with ten LCs (Sanctioned cost of 10 LCs is Rs 49.50 crore). This will help in strengthening the safety for both road and rail users, facilitate seamless movement of traffic for road users at level crossing gates, said a senior officer, SCR.

Murali Krishna, president of Federation of New Bolarum, said, “Many colonies in Turkapally are cut off due to LC 249 and several motorists are being forced to wait for hours to cross the rail gate every day, as it provides an intermediate connection between the National Highway-44 at Kompally and the Rajiv Rahadari.”

Even as several RTIs were filed and many inspections were conducted by the railways as well as the state government, the final nod from the collector was pending, which resulted in delay of the project. The RUBs at this stretch will help in the smooth flow of traffic once they are complete, he added.