Gadwal: "Rural Women Step Toward Entrepreneurship with SERP’s RAMP Initiative".In a significant move to empower rural women and encourage grassroots entrepreneurship, the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), in coordination with the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) and the Department of Industries, Telangana, conducted a one-day RAMP (Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance) awareness program at the Mahila Samakhya office in Jogulamba Gadwal on Tuesday.

The program was designed to motivate women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in rural areas to explore industrial and business opportunities. Addressing the gathering, District Industries Centre General Manager Mr. Ramalingeshwar Goud emphasized the importance of turning rural women into self-reliant entrepreneurs by offering them institutional support, training, and access to finance.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “This initiative is part of a broader mission by the Telangana Government to bring about inclusive growth by empowering women at the grassroots. Through SERP and DRDA, we are not only creating awareness but also building a strong foundation for sustainable micro-enterprises.”

The program highlighted the vital contributions of SERP (Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty) in promoting women empowerment through:

Formation of Self-Help Groups (SHGs)

Financial inclusion and micro-credit access

Skill development in enterprise management and marketing

Institutional support for business registration

Linkages with banks for credit and subsidy support

Following the awareness session, a 15-day capacity-building training program will be offered to selected women participants. This training will focus on industry-specific skills, business planning, product development, marketing techniques, and practical knowledge of running micro-industries.

One of the key features of this initiative is the comprehensive support structure provided to the participants. In addition to training, SERP will assist the women in registering their enterprises and obtaining financial aid through bank loans to establish viable income-generating units.

Director Madhavi, District Project Manager Ramamurthy, Assistant Project Manager, and several members of local SHG federations participated in the session, sharing success stories and guiding participants on how to leverage the government’s various schemes and resources.

Participants expressed enthusiasm and gratitude for the opportunity to transform their lives through self-employment and skill enhancement. The event underscored the importance of grassroots-level awareness in enabling rural women to rise beyond poverty and become drivers of local economic development.

With SERP at the helm of such transformative efforts, Telangana continues to set an example in rural women’s empowerment and inclusive entrepreneurship.