Rural Youth from Jogulamba Gadwal Win State-Level Second Prize for Road Safety Short Film

Gadwal: In a proud moment for Jogulamba Gadwal district, a group of talented rural youths secured the State-Level Second Prize in the short film competition held as part of Police Martyrs’ Day on October 21, 2025.

The award-winning short film highlights the dangers of reckless riding—particularly triple riding without helmets—and emphasizes the life-saving importance of obeying traffic rules. With the powerful message,

“Not recommendations… Road safety rules are what save your life,”

the film captured appreciation from audiences across Telangana.

The award ceremony took place yesterday (November 14, 2025) at LB Nagar Stadium, Hyderabad. The young filmmakers proudly received the honor from Telangana DGP Shivadhar Reddy, who praised their creativity and commitment to promoting public safety.

District SP T. Srinivasa Rao congratulated the team members—Khadir, Devender, Hariprasad, Raju, and Parshuram—for their dedication and impactful storytelling that brought recognition to the district.

With this achievement, Jogulamba Gadwal district has once again showcased its talent and upheld its growing reputation at the state level.