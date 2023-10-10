RWAs of SCB gear up to roll out citizens’ manifesto

♦ Various RWAs have started collecting data from locals

♦ Residents of SCB urge for development such as proper road and drinking water

♦ Drainage system, hospitals, educational institutions and others problems are planned to be highlighted in the manifesto

♦ After highlighting these issues a voter awareness campaign will be organised starting next week

Hyderabad: With Assembly polls around the corner, the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) have swung into action to prepare a citizens’ manifesto where various civic issues will be shortlisted in their respective wards which would be handed over to the aspirants.

According to the RWAs of SCB, the main aim of the manifesto is taking the people’s issues to poll aspirants and urging them to incorporate them in their party poll manifesto and we will make sure that after the particular party comes to power, issues submitted by the locals would be solved. Already various RWAs have started collecting data from locals and once all the citizen’s pleas are collected then we will hand them over to the political parties.

“Par with other municipalities, Secunderabad Cantonment limits are yet to see the day of light for getting proper development, as the residents are still struggling to get proper benefits, as SCB does not have a proper road or even drinking water. Every time during elections, many false promises are given by the political parties but once they come to power they seem to forget, so this time we have planned to get our work done and we will be highlighting our problems until they are solved,” said S Ravinder, general secretary, Vikas Manch and a resident of SCB.

“One of the major concerns is about the proper road, drainage system, hospitals, educational institutions, and regular water supply, so we have planned to highlight these issues in our manifesto. This will give a clear picture to the aspirants about SCB and will ensure that the people’s concerns of the constituency are addressed once they are elected in the Assembly election,” said Mohammed Fasi, a resident of Rasoolpura.

“We have already started preparing the manifesto, and the main problem in our wards is that we do not have proper road and rail connectivity, and we only receive drinking water once every five days.

We have planned to highlight all these issues and organise a voter awareness campaign starting next week, as we will urge the people to come and vote to select their right leader,” said Raju, a resident of Bowenpally.