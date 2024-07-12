Rythu Bandhu doles for non-farm lands in focus

Hyderabad : The State government is contemplating to invoke the RR (Revenue Recovery) Act and recover investment assistance granted under Rythu Bandhu to non-agricultural lands. It is learnt that at least Rs 10,000 crore was given as input assistance to the non-agricultural lands under Rythu Bandhu during the BRS rule.

Officials said that the government is finding a way how to recover the Rythu Bandhu benefit from the owners of the non-farming lands and use the amount for agricultural activities like farm loan waiver and Rythu Bharosa scheme in the future. One District Collector had recently directed the local Tahsildar to recover Rythu Bandhu aid granted to non-agricultural lands in three survey numbers under Pocharam village revenue of Ghatkesar mandal in Medchal Malkajgiri district. If this is implemented across the state, there is a possibility of recovery of Rs 10,000 crore to the government exchequer.

"A number of people have cheated the government by obtaining fake passbooks even for the sold lands which were plotted four decades ago to avail of the Rythu Bandhu scheme. Lakhs of rupees have been deposited in the accounts of the realtors also during these five years. Huge tracts of non-agricultural lands were owned by public representatives, politicians and real estate businessmen. If the RR Act is implemented across the state, there is a possibility that thousands of crores will be recovered," an official said.