Rythu Bharosa to all eligible farmers soon: Sridhar Babu

Karimnagar: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu hoisted the national flag while attending the Telangana Praja Palana celebrations in Karimnagar on Tuesday. Addressing on the occasion, he said from the famous Telangana Armed Peasants’ Struggle of yesteryears to recent Million March, many struggles have become famous in Telangana. The Central government announced the formation of Telangana state on June 2, 2014 as per the aspirations of the people of Telangana state. Thus, Telangana emerged as the 29th state in the geographical map of India.

In that context, a new government has been formed in the State in accordance with the aspirations of the people. The aim of the government is to provide transparent governance, free social justice and equal opportunities to all sections of the society in the state government, he said.

Sridhar Babu said that six guarantees have been given keeping in mind the poor and needy. The government led by the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is working tirelessly to implement the six guarantees and develop Telangana. With the aim of taking development and welfare benefits to every poor, the government taken up Praja Palana programme and received 12, 95, 381 applications in the district from December 28 last year till date.

The minister said that the government’s aim is to provide Rythu Bharosa Yojana to all eligible farmers at the rate of Rs 15,000 per acre. Under the Rythu Bandhu scheme implemented earlier, only Rs 10,000 was paid per acre per year. The government is going to implement the Rythu Bharosa scheme soon by framing the procedures.

The government has decided to join the Fasal Bima Yojana scheme from this year to apply crop insurance scheme to the farmers. Under this scheme, the government pays the insurance premium on behalf of the farmers. Apart from that, the government has set up the “Telangana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission” for agricultural and farmer welfare, Sridhar Babu said.