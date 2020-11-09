Rythu Vedika inaugurated at Vikarabad

Vikarabad: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy inaugurated first Rythu Vedika at Dharoor on Monday.

On the occasion, the Minister said that 2,604 Rythu Vedikas are being constructed with the budget of Rs 600 crore throughout the State and 97 Rythu Vedikas are constructed with a cost of Rs 21.34 crore in the Vikarabad District. Each Rythu Vedika was constructed with a cost of Rs 22 lakh to help the farmers.

She also said that Internet facility, meeting hall and other facilities are available in Rythu Vedikas for farmers and will assist them in cultivating. The State government is implementing several schemes for the development of farmers.

Vikarabad ZP Chairperson Sunitha Reddy, Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy, Vikarabad MLA Methuku Anand, Vikarabad District Collector Pausumi Basu, Additional Collector Mothilal, ZP vice chairman Vijay Kumar, ZPTC Sujatha Venugopal Reddy, MPP Vijayalaxmi and other leader's participated in the programme.