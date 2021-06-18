Rythu Vedikas modern temples for farmers: Minister Jagadish

Tipparthi (Nalgonda): Minister for Energy Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy has described Rythu Vedika buildings as modern temples for farmers and added that they are platforms for the farmers to share their experiences from seed distribution to marketing the harvested crop.

On Friday, along with DCCB Chairman Gongidi Mahender Reddy and Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, Jagadish Reddy laid foundation stone for the construction of a road with bridge from Mamidala village to Mothkur with an estimated cost of Rs 9 crore at Mamidala of Thipparthi mandal in the district.

As a part of his Tipparthi mandal tour, Minister Reddy inaugurated Rythu Vedika buildings in Khajiramaram, A. Duppala Palle, Thipparthi, Mamidala and Pajjur villages. He also inaugurated newly constructed primary co-operative society building in Thipparthi.

Speaking on this occasion, Minister Jagadish Reddy stated that Rythu Bandhu is the answer to all, who question Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's sanctity towards farming community.

Stating that Telangana alone got paddy yields that used to get in united Andhra Pradesh and stood top in the country, he informed that the erstwhile Nalgonda district is the top beneficiary after the formation of Telangana.

The Minister was accompanied by District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, Rajya Sabha Member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Rythu Bandhu coordination committee district president Ramachandra Nayak, Thipparthi MPP Nagulancha Vijaya Laxmi, ZPTC Pasham Ram Reddy, DCCB director Pasham Sampath Reddy, Nalgonda Municipal Chairman Mandadi Saidi Reddy, vice-chairman Abbagoni Ramesh, JDA G Sridhar Reddy, DCO Prasad, sarpanches, local leaders and farmers participated in the programme.