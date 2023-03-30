Sabita reviews SSC exam preparations; asks admin to ensure stress-free environs

Hyderabad: Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy on Wednesday asked the district collectors to ensure smooth conduct of SSC public examinations March-2023 starting from April 3

Reviewing the exam arrangements along with Education secretary Vakati Karuna and Director of School Education Sridevasena through a video conference here, she asked the collectors and officials to ensure students don't come under pressure and fear while writing the exam

Sabita asked officials to clear doubts of students appearing for the exam and instill confidence in them.o face examinations. She said school managements, teachers and parents should take an active part in ensuring students remain stress-free while writing the exam.

She said 4.94 lakh students are to appear for the SSC exam across the State in 2,652 centres. The exam will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm for first language and composite subjects; science exam from 9.30.am to 12.50 pm

The minister said the district collectors play a key role in the successful conduct of the SSC exams. In the wake of raising temperatures in the coming days, he asked them to take special steps at the exam centres.

She asked the collectors to provide drinking water and stock ORF sachets, besides, to make all necessary arrangements for students to write the examwithout any problems.

Sabita asked officials to prepare an action plan for transparent conduct of the exams. This includes installation of CCTV cameras for continuous monitoring. She said a control room will be set up to oversee the conduct of the exams and asked officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the centres.

Hall tickets of students have been sent to their respective schools; they can download theme online at bse.telngana.gov.in.

She pointed out that the total number of exam papers has been reduced from 11 to six from the current academic year. Physics and life sciences question papers will be distributed to students separately; students should get the exam centres in the vicinity of theirschools.District-wise special observers have been appointed to oversee the exams, she added.

Students can show the hall-tickets to avail of free transportation in TSRTC buses. The minister asked the district collectors to ensure sufficient number of RTC bus services to and from the exam centres

Besides conducting special classes for students, she said a special menu was provided to them during the classes.