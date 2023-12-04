Saddend but not disheartened: KTR

Hyderabad: Accepting the defeat, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that the party was saddened but not disheartened with the mandate of the people of Telangana.

Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao thanked the people of the State for giving the party the opportunity to serve them for two consecutive terms.

“We have put up a valiant fight. Grateful for the people of Telangana for blessing us with two terms. We tried to make Hyderabad number one in India. Result is not what we expected. We will continue to strive for the benefit of the people of Telangana under K Chandrashekar Rao. We will play the role of a very constructive opposition,” the BRS working president said.

The BRS leader said that the party would review the reasons for the defeat. He said that people have given the mandate to play the role of strong opposition with 39 seats.

The credible way we had played the role in the government, we will take this as a lesson. We have seen many setbacks in 23 years of TRS/BRS. We achieved our goal and had office in two terms. We are saddened but not disheartened. Thank you all for the support, getting 39 seats also had lot of effort by lakhs of workers. Thanks to the government employees, officials,” said Rama Rao, adding the party would come back with force.

Rama Rao said that the people gave the Congress party to run the government, congratulations to them. “Run the government as per the aspirations of the people. We will also go in a constructive manner. New government should also get some time- we hope they will fulfil their promises,” said Rao.

The BRS leader said that the Hyderabad district and Medak had stood by the party. It is certainly not the wave (of Congress) because we have won in Hyderabad and Northern Telangana.

In a few places the party candidates lost with slender margins, in a few places ministers had also lost the election, he said.

Grateful to the people of Telangana for giving @BRSparty two consecutive terms of Government 🙏



Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in expected lines for us. But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back… — KTR (@KTRBRS) December 3, 2023





