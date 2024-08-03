Sagar roars as water released into left canal

Nagarjuna Sagar : Water was released into the Sagar left canal on Friday evening by Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Earlier in the day, Irrigation Minister Uttam along with Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy with Devarakonda MLA Balunayak, Miryalaguda MLA Lakshma Reddy, and MLC Teenmar Mallanna arrived by helicopter from the Assembly and landed at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana State Backward Classes Gurukulam in Nagarjuna Sagar.

They were welcomed by brahmins with a traditional Poorna Kumbha and traditional music. Later, along with the District Collector Narayana Reddy and irrigation department officials, they performed pujas at the head regulator panel board and switched on the release of water into the left canal.

As water flowed into the canal, turmeric, vermillion, a saree, and a pumpkin were offered to Krishna river. Subsequently, they went to the flood canal and released water there as well. They returned to Nagarjuna Sagar and held a press conference at Vijayavihar. A thousand cusecs of water was initially released into the canal, with plans to increase the release every hour to full capacity. Minister Uttam announced that water would be provided to the fields up to the end of the canal.



Unlike never, vehicles were stopped at the main road and only key leaders’ vehicles were allowed through, with no other vehicles permitted inside. Media was not allowed onto the dam, with only a few people permitted to take videos and photos, while a media point was set up outside. This level of security was unprecedented.

Notably, water was not released into Sagar last year. However, this year, due to early rains, water reached the reservoirs early, allowing for early release into the canal.

Many people, including locals from Nagarjuna Sagar constituency, leaders, and large numbers from Devarakonda, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Huzurnagar, and other areas, came to witness this event. DCC President Kethavath Shankar Nayak, former ZP floor leader Pasham Ram Reddy, former ZPTCs Abbidi Krishna Reddy, Nandikonda Rameshwari matta Reddy, Saidbabu, and others participated in the programme.