Sagara Association Demands Action in Nalgonda Social Welfare Hostel Student Suicide Attempt Case

Gadwal: The Jogulamba Gadwal District Sagara Association has urged the district administration to take stringent legal action against those responsible for allegedly provoking a student of a Social Welfare hostel in Nalgonda district to attempt suicide.

According to the petition submitted, Rachala Shivani, a student residing at the Social Welfare College Hostel in Chinnapalli (Charlapalli), Nalgonda district, attempted suicide three days ago by jumping from the hostel terrace. She sustained severe injuries in the incident and is currently undergoing treatment at ICON Hospital, Nalgonda, where her condition is reported to be critical.

In their memorandum, the association stated that the incident has caused deep concern and anguish among the Sagara community. They appealed to the authorities to identify those responsible for creating circumstances that led the student to attempt suicide and to ensure that appropriate legal action is initiated in accordance with the law. The association further requested that the matter be reported to the government and that justice be ensured for the victim.

The petition was formally submitted to District Additional Collector Mr. Narsing Rao. Those present during the submission included Jogulamba Gadwal District Sagara Association President U. Thimmappa, Election Convener Morugu Veeresh, Honorary President Injyothi Murali, members Krishna Murthy, Sandula Srinu, Treasurer Ravi Sagara, Ravi of Shantinagar, along with several other association members.

The Sagara Association expressed hope that the district administration would respond promptly and take necessary steps to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in social welfare hostels and educational institutions.