Sagara Community in Aiza Extends Full Support to Statewide BC Bandh, Demands Political Representation for BCs

Gadwal: The Uppara (Sagara) community of Aiza town extended their full support to the state-wide BC Bandh organized across Telangana on Saturday. Under the leadership of the Sagara community association, members gathered at various locations in Aiza town, including the new bus stand and major junctions, raising slogans in support of the BC (Backward Classes) movement.

Sagara community leaders and members actively participated in the protest, expressing their solidarity with the ongoing struggle demanding rightful political representation for BC communities.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders strongly criticized the historical social and political discrimination faced by the Sagara community. They highlighted that, throughout the history of Telangana, not a single person from the Sagara caste has ever been appointed as a Minister, MLA, or MLC. They alleged that this injustice was a result of continuous exploitation and manipulation by upper-caste groups who, through political dominance and conspiracies, deprived BCs of their rightful share in power and opportunities.

The leaders stated that BCs have now become aware and are uniting to fight for their legitimate share in governance. They warned that if upper-caste leaders fail to respect and grant BCs their due share, a massive movement—greater than the Telangana statehood agitation—could emerge across the state.

The protest was marked by unity and determination, with slogans demanding justice, equality, and political empowerment for BC communities echoing throughout the streets of Aiza. Members of the Sagara community vowed to continue their struggle until BCs receive fair representation and recognition in Telangana politics.