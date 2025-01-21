Sagara Community Unites for Calendar Launch and Empowerment in Aiza Municipality

Gadwal: The Sagara community, descendants of the illustrious Bhagiratha dynasty, celebrated the grand unveiling of their annual calendar at the Sri Pedda Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Aiza Municipality, Jogulamba Gadwal district.

The event was attended by prominent leaders, including District President M.U. Venkatesh, Lok Satta Party District President Morugu Veeresh, along with other notable members such as Kodi Narayana, Gunzapalli Shekhar, and Maddileti.

Call for Unity and Political Participation

Addressing the gathering, Lok Satta District President Morugu Veeresh urged the Sagara community to unite and actively participate in the upcoming local body elections. He emphasized the importance of electing the maximum number of Sagara representatives, transcending political affiliations, to showcase the strength and solidarity of the community.

District President M.U. Venkatesh also highlighted the need for unity among Sagara community members, encouraging them to contest elections in every village. He stressed that if one Sagara candidate contests an election, others should refrain from opposing them and instead work collectively to ensure their victory. This, he said, would exemplify the community's unity and shared purpose.

Support for Welfare and Development

The leaders reiterated their commitment to supporting any Sagara community member facing challenges across Telangana. They urged the community to focus on excelling in fields such as education, employment, business, agriculture, and construction, leveraging government-provided financial aid schemes effectively.

Additionally, they called on the Sagara community to ensure they benefit from welfare schemes offered by central and state governments. They encouraged local government representatives to prioritize the Sagara community in welfare initiatives, ensuring their socio-economic progress.

The event concluded with a resolve to strengthen community ties and work towards collective development, marking another step in the empowerment of the Sagara community in the region.