Sai Manohar takes charge as Madhapur Traffic DCP

T Sai Manohar on Thursday assumed charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic, Madhapur.

Hyderabad: T Sai Manohar on Thursday assumed charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic, Madhapur. Sai Manohar began his journey in policing as a Sub-Inspector (SI) in 1996.

He was promoted to Inspector in 2008, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in 2013, and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) in 2022. Notably, he also served as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

