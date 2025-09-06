Saina Nehwal vows to make Pickleball a household sport

Hyderabad: Olympic medallist and badminton legend Saina Nehwal has officially come on board as the co-owner of the franchise Keerthi Warriors in the Hyderabad Pickleball League (HPL). This marks her first venture into team ownership, opening a new chapter in her journey as an athlete and mentor.

“For me, sport has always been about inspiring people and creating pathways for young talent. Pickleball is at a stage today where badminton was many years ago, it has enormous potential to grow across India. Through the Hyderabad Pickleball League and Keerthi Warriors, I want to contribute to building the grassroots, create opportunities for children and youth, and help this sport reach every corner of the country. I am excited to help build a sporting culture in the city,” said Saina Nehwal.

Keerthi Reddy from Keerthi Warriors, owned by Keerthi Estates, added, “Having a champion like Saina Nehwal join our team Keerthi Warriors is a landmark moment for the Hyderabad Pickleball League.

Her journey in badminton perfectly reflects what we are trying to achieve in pickleball: nurturing the sport from the grassroots, providing platforms for young athletes, and making India a powerhouse. Saina’s involvement will give the team and the league credibility and inspire thousands to pick up pickleball.”

Launching in October 2025, the Hyderabad Pickleball League is India’s first city-based pickleball league, designed to make the sport accessible to players of all levels. The league focuses on local participation, inclusivity, and community engagement, with each team blending experienced and emerging players.

The HPL will feature eight franchise teams, with matches every Friday night from October 10 to November 28. Under Saina Nehwal’s co-ownership, Keerthi Warriors aims to combine sporting excellence with community impact, embodying the league’s vision of making pickleball a household sport in India.