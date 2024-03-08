Sammakka - Sarakka Central Tribal University Campus Inaugurated in Mulugu District

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy, State Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Health and Child Welfare Minister Dhanasari Anasuya Seetakka, and MP Kavitha, among others inaugurated the Sammakka - Sarakka Central Tribal University campus at the Youth Training Center in Jakaram, Mulugu district. The event held on Friday, marked a significant step towards enhancing educational opportunities for tribal communities in the region.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy extended his wishes to women on International Women's Day and expressed his satisfaction in launching the Central Tribal University in the Mulugu tribal area, emphasizing its potential for fostering development. Noting the low literacy rates among tribals, especially tribal women, in Telangana, he underscored the university's goal of raising tribal literacy to 100%. The government's allocation of Rs 889.07 crores for the university reflects a commitment to enhancing higher education quality in the Telangana region.

Minister Seethakka highlighted the university's role in transforming Mulugu into an education hub alongside its existing status as a tourism destination. She emphasized the reservation of 35% of seats for tribal students and encouraged local tribal youth to apply online for admission as classes are set to commence in the upcoming academic year. MP Kavita lauded the establishment of a university named after the revered deities of the Mulugu region, foreseeing increased educational and employment opportunities for local tribal youth.

Various officials and dignitaries, including Tribal Welfare Department Secretary Sarath, District Collector Ila Tripathi, Mulugu SP Shabarish, and MP Sitaram Naik, were present at the inauguration, underscoring the collective effort to promote education and empowerment within tribal communities. The establishment of the university signifies a pivotal step towards fostering inclusive growth and development in the region.