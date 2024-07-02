Badradrikothagudem district : Sampurna Abhiyaan program should be successful: District Collector Jitesh V. Patil.* As part of NITI Aayog's Aspirational District and Aspirational Mandal programme, District Collector Jitesh V. Patil held a review meeting with the concerned district officials in the conference hall of the IDOC office. In this program, people need education, medicine, nutritious food, agricultureand inquired about the progress of the district and Gundala Mandal in social development and other aspects.





In order to achieve more rapid development in these aspects, he informed that the "Sumpurnata Abhiyan" program will be held on the 4th day at the district level and on the 5th day of July in Gundala mandal. The main objective of this “Sampornata Abhiyan” program is to achieve 100% of the planned indicators during the next three months.said the collector.



The arrangements related to this were inquired from the concerned district officials. In relation to the medical department, house-to-house survey should be conducted, pregnant women should be registered, blood pressure and diabetes tests should be done and supplementary nutrition should be provided to pregnant women regarding nutritious food. In relation to agriculture, soil health card should be done and soil health card should be provided to farmers and loans to women's groupsThe Collector said that the main objective of this "Sampornata Abhiyan" program is to achieve 100 percent of the indicators as per the plan within the next three months by monitoring their implementation by the concerned authorities.

The program was attended by DRDO Vidya Chandana, CPO Srinivas Rao, Women and Child Welfare Officer Vijah, District Medical Officer Bhaskar Naik, Agriculture Department ED Sai, CMO Naga Rajasekhar andAspirational Black Fellow Navaneeth and others participated.