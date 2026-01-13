Samyukta Kisan Morcha calls for statewide protests

Hyderabad: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) conveners released a poster on Monday announcing a series of statewide protest programmes directed against the central government’s pro-corporate policies. The conveners, including Sagar, Pashya Padma, Ramu, Venkatramulu, Mamidala Bikshapati, Mandal Venkanna, Jakkula Venkatayya, Sadanandam, and Bhaskar, have called for the burning of copies of controversial laws in “Bhogimantals” on 14 January, followed by large-scale demonstrations in district centres on 16 January.

The SKM leaders have urged the public to join them in burning copies of the four Labour Codes, the Electricity Amendment Bill, the Seed Act, and the Vikasit Bharat-Ji Ram Ji Bill, condemning these measures as anti-worker and anti-farmer. They have also announced black-flag and black-badge protests across the state, with a particular focus on opposing the Electricity Amendment Act.

The conveners accused the central BJP government of eroding the rights of individual states to favour large corporations. They alleged that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, corporate houses have received subsidies worth Rs 18 lakh crores, while public sector enterprises are being systematically handed over to conglomerates such as Adani and Ambani. They further criticised the new labour codes for diluting workers’ rights, noting that the threshold for trade union recognition has been raised from 100 to 300 employees, which leaves smaller establishments without government accountability.

The SKM has demanded the immediate repeal of the Vikasit Bharat-Ji Ram Ji Act. They also condemned the decision to alter the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, describing the removal of Gandhi’s name and the shifting of financial responsibility onto states as an unethical move.

Highlighting the concerns regarding the Electricity Amendment Act 2025, the leaders warned that free electricity would eventually be abolished. They cautioned that tariffs would be collected in advance via smart meters and cross-subsidies would be removed, placing a heavy financial burden on ordinary consumers. Furthermore, they opposed the decision to allow 100 per cent foreign investment in public sector undertakings, particularly in the insurance sector, arguing that such moves surrender national interests to multinational corporations.