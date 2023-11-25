Sanathnagar BRS candidate campaigns in Ameerpet, says he will resolve all problems

Sanathnagar MLA candidate, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav is campaigning saying that he has developed the constituency a lot and asked people to definitely vote for car.

On Friday night, he conducted a door-to-door campaign in BJR Nagar 2 of Ameerpet Division. On this occasion, he was warmly welcomed by women at every house. Voters assured the minister saying, Srinanna, our vote is yours. Similarly, the Minister participated in the meetings organized under the auspices of Sriniketan Apartment Residents and Leela Nagar Residents Welfare Association. He said that only after the formation of Telangana state, development works were done and many long-term problems faced by the people were solved.

"Marri Chenna Reddy, who won from here before him and became the Chief Minister of the United State, and his son Marri Sasidhar Reddy, who served as MLA for 4 times and enjoyed high positions has not done development work," he said. He said that with the cooperation of Chief Minister KCR and Municipal Minister KTR various development works worth around 1400 crore rupees have been done. He said that all areas of the constituency have been developed to an extent that no one could have imagined, regardless of whether it is a basti or a colony, and the development can be seen.

Talasani said that his aim is to make Sanathnagar constituency a model in development. He explained that various development works are being carried out according to the needs of the people. He said that before 2014, the roads and the drainage system, which were in a state of disrepair, were greatly improved. Apart from this, he explained that he is always available to the people and has been understanding the problems and solving them. He assured that he will stand by whoever needs anything in the constituency and will continue to do so.

The colony and apartment residents unanimously declared their full support that Talasani Srinivas Yadav is a great leader who always stands by them and solves our problem as his problem.

Former corporator Namana Seshukumari, BRS division presidents Hanmantha Rao, general secretary Santhosh, Sriniketan apartment presidents Neeraja, Chandan, Venugopal, Leela Nagar representatives Sharma, Venkata Rajam, Ajay Agarwal, Surender Raj Purohit, Uttam Singh, Gulab Singh, leaders Ashok accompanied the minister in this program. Yadav, Narsimha, Praveen Reddy, Surender Singh, Lalita Chauhan, Ananjeet Kaur, Basa Lakshmi and others.











