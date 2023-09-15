Live
Just In
Sangareddy: Candidate collapses at the TET exam center, dies on way to hospital
It is learnt that a candidate idnetified as Radhika who was pregnant rushed to the exam centre as she was already late, with this her BP increased and she fell collapsed on the floor
Hyderabad: A woman collapsed and died at the TET exam center. As she ran in a hurry to reach the examination center on time, her BP increased. Soon after reaching the exam hall, the eyes fell back. She died on the way to the hospital. This tragedy took place in Isnapuram of Patan Cheru mandal of Sangareddy district. It was learnt that the candidate was pregnant.
The death of a pregnant woman caused a tragedy in the locality.
Arrangements were made across the state on the occasion of the TET examination on Friday. Eight months pregnant Radhika came to the center set up in Isnapuram to take this exam. She ran to her room in the center in a hurry as she was getting late. This caused the BP to rise and after reaching the hall, she collapsed. The invigilator noticed and informed the authorities. Radhika's husband Arun who was waiting outside the center reached there.
Radhika was shifted to Patan Cheru Government Hospital with the help of the staff. However, Arun broke down in tears as the doctors confirmed that Radhika is already dead. He said that Radhika prepared well for the exam and did not expect this to happen.