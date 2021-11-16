Sangareddy collector M Hanumantha Rao given as additional charge as Siddipet collector
Highlights
With the resignation of Siddipet collector P Venkatrami Reddy, Sangareddy collector M Hanumantha Rao on Tuesday was given full additional charge as Siddipet district collector.
With the resignation of Siddipet collector P Venkatrami Reddy, Sangareddy collector M Hanumantha Rao on Tuesday was given full additional charge as Siddipet district collector.
Hanumantha Rao, a 2007 batch Group-I officer, was promoted as IAS officer in 2013. Earlier, he had worked as Joint Collector of Siddipet District for a short time after the district was created in October 2016. He had also worked as Revenue Divisional Officer of Siddipet and Special Officer of Gajwel Area Development Authority (GADA).
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story