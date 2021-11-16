Sangareddy collector M Hanumantha Rao given as additional charge as Siddipet collector

With the resignation of Siddipet collector P Venkatrami Reddy, Sangareddy collector M Hanumantha Rao on Tuesday was given full additional charge as Siddipet district collector.

Hanumantha Rao, a 2007 batch Group-I officer, was promoted as IAS officer in 2013. Earlier, he had worked as Joint Collector of Siddipet District for a short time after the district was created in October 2016. He had also worked as Revenue Divisional Officer of Siddipet and Special Officer of Gajwel Area Development Authority (GADA).