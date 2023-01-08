Sankranthi holidays jr colleges from Jan 14 to 16

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared Sankranthi holidays from January 14 to 16, and the junior colleges will be reopened on January 17.

A TSBIE communiqué on Saturday said the holidays apply to the government/private aided/private unaided, cooperative, T.S. Residential, T.S. Social Welfare Residential, T.S. Tribal Welfare Residential/T.S. Model/BC Welfare, KGBV, and incentive junior colleges in the state.

It asked the principals of the junior colleges to follow the directions and the principals and management of the state's private, unaided junior colleges not to hold classes during the holidays.

Violation of instructions will be viewed seriously, and action will be taken against the erring management and principals, including disaffiliation.