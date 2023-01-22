Sankranti brings windfall for TSRTC

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) earned a record Rs 165.46 crore during the Sankranti festival from January 10 to 20. Over 2 crore passengers travel during the festival.

According to the TSRTC, the amount the corporation earned was Rs 62.29 crore more during the same period last year. TSRTC buses covered a distance of 3.57 lakh kms during the 11-day period with over 2.82 passengers. The occupancy rate also improved from 59.17 percent last year to 71.19 percent in 2023.

Different initiatives from the TSRTC helped the corporation earn more revenue and facilitate the travel of the passengers. "In 11 days of Sankranti, the total income of the company was Rs 165.46 crore. This time the revenue was Rs 62.29 crore more than last year's Sankranti," said TSRTC MD V C Sajjanar.

"People have once again proved that traveling in TSRTC buses is safe. By running 3,923 special buses with regular fares, passengers gained confidence in the corporation. Moreover, our staff did a wonderful job keeping up with the rush," said TSRTC chairman, MLA Bajireddy Govardhan.