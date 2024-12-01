Live
- Rs 50 lakh donated to TTD
- ‘Focus is on HIV free society by 2030 through awareness programmes’
- Man arrested for splashing liquid on Kejriwal
- Bonanza for Mahbubnagar
- Beware of BRS trap, CM cautions people
- Fadnavis frontrunner for CM
- Congress gets EC invite over Maha poll results
- SP leaders stopped from visiting Sambhal
- UP Waqf Board claims ownership of 115-year-old Varanasi college
- Indian startups raise $145 mn in funding in a week
Santosh Kumar gets award
Hyderabad: GreenIndia Challenge founder J Santosh Kumar received the prestigious award by Shri Kalpataru Sansthan for inspiring the highest number of tree plantations. The award was presented by Rajasthan Governor Hari Babu Bagde. Santosh Kumar highlighted the importance of nurturing children as environmental brand ambassadors. The event also marked the launch of the “Green Bachpan Champion” programme by the Rajasthan Governor.
