  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Santosh Kumar gets award

Santosh Kumar gets award
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: GreenIndia Challenge founder J Santosh Kumar received the prestigious award by Shri Kalpataru Sansthan for inspiring the highest number of...

Hyderabad: GreenIndia Challenge founder J Santosh Kumar received the prestigious award by Shri Kalpataru Sansthan for inspiring the highest number of tree plantations. The award was presented by Rajasthan Governor Hari Babu Bagde. Santosh Kumar highlighted the importance of nurturing children as environmental brand ambassadors. The event also marked the launch of the “Green Bachpan Champion” programme by the Rajasthan Governor.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick