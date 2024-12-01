Santosh Kumar gets award

Hyderabad: GreenIndia Challenge founder J Santosh Kumar received the prestigious award by Shri Kalpataru Sansthan for inspiring the highest number of tree plantations. The award was presented by Rajasthan Governor Hari Babu Bagde. Santosh Kumar highlighted the importance of nurturing children as environmental brand ambassadors. The event also marked the launch of the “Green Bachpan Champion” programme by the Rajasthan Governor.