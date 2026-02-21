Tension Erupts at Veliminedu PACS Centre Over Online Urea Distribution

Chityal (Nalgonda): Tension prevailed at the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) centre in Veliminedu village of Chityal mandal, Nalgonda district, as farmers staged a large-scale protest over the online urea distribution system.

Expressing anger that they were unable to procure urea due to the online method, farmers raised slogans accusing authorities of hurting their livelihoods in the name of technology. In protest, they locked the gates of the PACS centre.

Farmers alleged that the available stock of 550 urea bags was shown as “No Stock” within just five minutes, sparking outrage among them. “How did the stock disappear within minutes? Who is behind this manipulation in the name of online booking?” they questioned openly.

They also strongly objected to the alleged diversion of urea meant for local farmers in the Veliminedu society limits, claiming it was booked by people from other areas.

Demanding the immediate cancellation of the online system, farmers insisted that distribution should continue under the old method. They expressed concern that the online process was causing severe injustice to ordinary farmers who lack awareness of technology and urged authorities to prioritize local farmers.