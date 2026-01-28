Santosh Rao quizzed by SIT in phone tapping case

Hyderabad: Former Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Rao appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday to face questioning regarding the high-profile phone tapping case. Complying with a notice served under Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code, he arrived at the Jubilee Hills Assistant Commissioner of Police office at 3 pm.

The SIT, led by Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, summoned the BRS leader citing his acquaintance with the facts and circumstances of the case, particularly his proximity to former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. During the interrogation, Investigating Officer and ACP P Venkatagiri examined Joginapally Santosh Rao on his alleged role and the appointment of T Prabhakar Rao as the chief of the Special Intelligence Bureau. Sources indicate that his responses were cross-checked against evidence provided by other individuals previously examined in the inquiry.

The probe revolves around the unauthorised interception of over 600 phone numbers, including those of politicians, judges, and journalists. Joginapally Santosh Rao is the third prominent member of the KCR family to be questioned this month, following the examinations of BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on 23 January and senior MLA T Harish Rao on 20 January. The SIT continues to analyse retrieved call records and forensic data to uncover the full extent of the surveillance operations conducted during the BRS tenure.