Saptah Akhanda Bhajana Programme will be held from 03/08 /24 to 10 /08/24
Akhanda Jyoti Saptaha Bhajana (7 days) programs will be performed in the presence of Sri Swayambhu Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy, who is shining in Sri Adi sila Kshetra Maldakal.
Gadwal: Saptah Akhanda Bhajan program
Akhanda Jyoti Saptaha Bhajana (7 days) programs will be performed in the presence of Sri Swayambhu Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy, who is shining in Sri Adi sila Kshetra Maldakal.
Swasti Sri Shali 1946 Krodhi Nama Sam|| Ashada B|| Chaturdashi Date 03-08-2024 Saturday Starting from 11-00 hrs Shashti Date 10-08-2024 Saturday h Full time till 11-00 hrs. These programs start in the temple and end in the temple premises.
This program has been established so that the rains come on time, the dairy crops grow green despite the lack of heavy rains, and the people are blessed with life and health. We hope that the devotees, Bhajan Mandals and Musicians will cooperate with this program and make this Saptaha Bhajan work a success and be worthy of the Lord's grace.
The following are the bhajan mandals
03-08-2024 2
Elkur, Kurtiraul Chervu, Sasampalle, Uligepally, Gudidoddi
04-08-2024 Sunday
Mallendoddi, Bingidoddi, Chinna Tandrapadu, Mangampet, Parthipuram
05-08-2024
Sankapuram, Bijaram, Parucharla, (Aragidda Shankarnagar), Idula Garlapadu
06-08-2024 Tuesday
Pacharla, Nilipalle, Saddanonipalle, Uttanur, Tuparrala
07-08-2024
Tanaga, Vithalapuram, Peddapalli, Kakularam, Tummasipalle,
08-08-2024
Nagarreddy, Ayija, Satarla, Palvai, Sanigepalli
09-08-2024
Tatikunta, Amaravai, Induvasi Konkala, Maddelabanda
Saptaha Bhajan started by: Mr. Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, MLA Gadwal .
Note : All the Bhajan Mandals mentioned above must attend the Bhajan at 8-00 PM on the given dates.
This program will be organized by Maldakal and Peddoddi Gram Bhakta Bhajan Mandali.
Note: Only Bhajan Devotees have food accommodation.
Note: In the end of the Saptaha Bhajan program, the good date is 09-08-2024 on Friday night, reaching the Krishna shore near the Agraharam river in Gadwal, and on Saturday morning, taking bath in the river and walking to Maldakal Sri Swayambhu Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy Temple, performing Abhishekam with Krishna river water and ending the Saptaha Bhajan. Devotees are invited to participate in the program.
Note: Harmonists, Tabla, Gurus and one village representative from each village will be honored on the last day of Saptaha Bhajans.