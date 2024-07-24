Saptanadulu Sangamam Temple Submerged in River Waters

NagarKurnool: Heavy floodwaters have reached the Krishna River, the Krishna River flowed vigorously downstream from the Jurala to the Srisailam Project. Floodwaters surrounded the Saptanadulu area at Somashila, near the Kollapur coast, submerging the Sri sangameshwara Temple. The Veepadaru Shiva Lingam was submerged in water.

Temple priest Telkapalli Raghurama Sharma performed special pujas to the Shiva Lingam and offered Harathi to Goddess Gangamma. Floodwaters surrounded the ancient Dargah and Surabiraju's building in Jataprolu. Due to the floodwaters around the ancient Dargah at Somashila, fishermen relocated their fishing nets and temporary shelters to higher grounds. Tourist department boats were also moved to higher areas.

Floodwaters reached the Pushkar Ghats, and water levels rose above 842 feet towards the Srisailam Project. Unlike last year, the early arrival of floodwaters in the river this season brought joy to the fishermen, farmers, and residents along the coast. With the river flow attracting devotees and tourists spending time together at Somashila, Manchalakatta, and other coastal areas. The police at Somashila have alerted fishermen to refrain from fishing and boating due to the heavy floodwaters.