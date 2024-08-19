  • Menu
Sardar Papanna an inspiration to all: Minister Seethakka

Sardar Papanna an inspiration to all: Minister Seethakka
Highlights

Mulugu: Panchayati Raj Minister D Anasuya Seethakka participated in the 374th birth anniversary celebrations of Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud held at the Mulugu Collectorate Conference Hall on Sunday. Along with District Collector Divakar TS, she garlanded the portrait of Papanna Goud and paid rich tributes, lighting a lamp to inaugurate the event.

Seethakka remarked that it was a matter of pride that for the first time, the State government was officially celebrating the birth anniversary of Papanna Goud. She emphasised that every person should remember the sacrifices and life histories of great individuals.

“If you work for yourself, it stays with you, but if you work for the people, you remain in their hearts,” she said. “Sardar Sarvai Papanna was born in the village of Khilashapur in the Jangaon area of the erstwhile Warangal district. Though a cattle herder, he stood up against the tyranny of kings and fought for collective rights. His life story is a model for us, as he resisted injustices,” said the Minister. Later, Seethakka presented 100 protective shields to toddy tappers (Kallu Geeta workers) as part of the event. She also tied a Rakhi to the collector and extended her best wishes.

