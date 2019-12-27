Sarpanches told to utilise funds: Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao in Jangaon

Jangaon: With the funds flowing in from the State government every month, the onus is on Sarpanches to utilise them for the development of Gram Panchayats (GPs), Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Speaking at the preparatory meeting of the second phase of the Palle Pragathi, aimed at improving greenery, cleanliness and basic infrastructure in villages, programme here on Friday, he told the Sarpanches to develop their GPs by overcoming all the problems. He told them to put Jangaon ahead of all districts in the State.



"No Chief Minister in the past strived as hard as K Chandrashekar Rao for the development of GPs," the Minister said.

The State government has been releasing Rs 339 crore every month for the development of GPs since September, he said, referring to KCR's plans to ensure greenery and cleanliness in villages besides proper roads, dump yard, graveyard and water pits.

Errabelli directed the officials to utilise employment guarantee scheme funds for the development of GPs. The government had released Rs 84 crore for the works completed under employment guarantee scheme, he added. He emphasised the need for collecting donations from philanthropists for the development of villages.

Referring to agriculture, Errabelli said that good days are ahead for farmers with the government ensuring adequate irrigation facility. He also pointed out 24-hour free power supply to agriculture sector. MLAs M Yadagiri Reddy (Jangaon) and Thatikonda Rajaiah (Station Ghanpur), Zilla Parishad Chairman Pagala Sampath Reddy and District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy were present.