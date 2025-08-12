  • Menu
Sarvajna students clinch under-14 Rajiv Gandhi cricket trophy

Khammam: Showcasing both sporting excellence and discipline, students of Sarvajna School, emerged champions in the Under-14 category of the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Cricket Tournament held in Kothagudem from August 5 to 8.

The school’s Under-14 cricket team delivered an out-standing performance, securing the first place in the tournament and bringing pride to the institution. Nota-bly, six players from the team have been selected for the national-level trials, marking a significant achieve-ment for the school.

School Director R.V. Nagendra Kumar felicitated the young players with medals and congratulated them for their dedication and team spirit.

He praised their com-mitment and encouraged them to aim higher in both sports and academics.

The victory has brought immense pride to the school, coaches, and parents, and is expected to inspire other students to pursue excellence in sports.

