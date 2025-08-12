Live
- Mano Bandhu Foundation launches Rayalaseema mission for mentally ill rehabilitation
- Tesla drives into expansion mode
- Genius Global School booked for running unauthorised classes
- No plan to restore old pension scheme: FM
- Har Ghar Tiranga rally held in Anantapur
- US tariff axe hanging over 55% total merchandise exports
- Gadderalla Thimmappa Swamy’s Kalyanam held
- Banks only decide on minimum a/c balance: Guv
- Markets stage rebound after 6th week decline
- Man gets life in prison for rape-murder of 8-year-old girl
Sarvajna students clinch under-14 Rajiv Gandhi cricket trophy
Khammam: Showcasing both sporting excellence and discipline, students of Sarvajna School, emerged champions in the Under-14 category of the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Cricket Tournament held in Kothagudem from August 5 to 8.
The school’s Under-14 cricket team delivered an out-standing performance, securing the first place in the tournament and bringing pride to the institution. Nota-bly, six players from the team have been selected for the national-level trials, marking a significant achieve-ment for the school.
School Director R.V. Nagendra Kumar felicitated the young players with medals and congratulated them for their dedication and team spirit.
He praised their com-mitment and encouraged them to aim higher in both sports and academics.
The victory has brought immense pride to the school, coaches, and parents, and is expected to inspire other students to pursue excellence in sports.