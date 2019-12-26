Saudi national held in Hyderabad for duping air hostess

An engineering student from Saudi Arabia has been taken into custody by the Banjara Hills police for duping an air hostess on the pretext of marriage and extracted Rs 15 lakhs from her.

Saleem (30) is pursuing engineering in a private college in the city. He befriended the woman who is working as an air hostess in Saudi Arabian airlines in 2015. The duo fell in love and entered into a live-in relationship. The woman used to stay at his house in the Paramount colony in Shaikpet. The accused also introduced her to his parents and promised to marry her.

Believing him, the woman gave Rs 15 lakh to the accused after which he started ignoring her. On December 6, the woman spotted Saleem in a plane from Riyadh to Hyderabad. When she confronted him, Saleem told her that he will neither marry her nor return her money back.

Based on the woman's complaint, the Banjara Hills police registered cases under relevant sections of IPC and arrested him. The police produced him before Nampally court and sent him to remand.